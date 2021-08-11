Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie rues ‘sucker-punch’ exit from SPFL Trust Trophy

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie felt his side were caught with a sucker-punch in their SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Cowdenbeath.

The Broch dominated for large spells against the League Two side but were ultimately undone by Liam Buchanan’s last-minute winner.

The home side went close on numerous occasions, with Lewis Duncan excellent throughout, but were unable to breakdown the Blue Brazil rearguard.

It is Gary Bollan’s side who advance to face Alloa Athletic in the second round of the competition next month, with Fraserburgh boss Cowie left to rue what might have been.

He said: “Games like that are never nice to lose in the last minute. It was just a lapse in concentration; it was a young side and the experience wasn’t there for the game management side of it.

“We got caught by a sucker-punch but I can’t fault them. They’ve given me the effort and competed with a team that’s at the top end of the division above us. We’re nearing where we want to be.

“We played Montrose in the Scottish Cup here last year and ran them close. Now Cowdenbeath – there wasn’t a gulf between the two sides and we’ve matched them for large spells.

“At the end of the day we’ve lost the tie and we’re out of the cup. It hurts – guys like winning and want the momentum for the next game.

“There’s a couple of guys who are tired but we’ll dust ourselves down and prepare for a big game on Saturday.”