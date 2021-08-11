Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Highland League

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie rues ‘sucker-punch’ exit from SPFL Trust Trophy

By Jamie Durent
11/08/2021, 6:00 am
Mark Cowie. Picture by Chris Sumner
Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie felt his side were caught with a sucker-punch in their SPFL Trust Trophy defeat to Cowdenbeath.

The Broch dominated for large spells against the League Two side but were ultimately undone by Liam Buchanan’s last-minute winner.

The home side went close on numerous occasions, with Lewis Duncan excellent throughout, but were unable to breakdown the Blue Brazil rearguard.

It is Gary Bollan’s side who advance to face Alloa Athletic in the second round of the competition next month, with Fraserburgh boss Cowie left to rue what might have been.

He said: “Games like that are never nice to lose in the last minute. It was just a lapse in concentration; it was a young side and the experience wasn’t there for the game management side of it.

Fraserburgh midfielder Lewis Duncan.
Fraserburgh midfielder Lewis Duncan.

“We got caught by a sucker-punch but I can’t fault them. They’ve given me the effort and competed with a team that’s at the top end of the division above us. We’re nearing where we want to be.

“We played Montrose in the Scottish Cup here last year and ran them close. Now Cowdenbeath – there wasn’t a gulf between the two sides and we’ve matched them for large spells.

“At the end of the day we’ve lost the tie and we’re out of the cup. It hurts – guys like winning and want the momentum for the next game.

“There’s a couple of guys who are tired but we’ll dust ourselves down and prepare for a big game on Saturday.”