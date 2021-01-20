Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie pleased with squad options

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie is encouraged for the future with the squad he has at his disposal.

The Broch boss has the majority of his players tied up for the foreseeable future, with 20-year-old defender Kieran Simpson the latest player to agree an extension.

Cowie is pleased with the quality he has available at Bellslea and expects young players like Simpson and others to make big contributions in the years to come.

He said: “I don’t think the planning side of it ever stops for any manager.

“We’re always trying to build for the future, whether that’s getting players tied up or trying to get better quality in.

“We are optimistic and, in terms of the squad, we always try to keep on top of it.

© Darrell Benns/DCT Media

“One thing that’s certain in football is everyone’s playing days come to an end eventually.

“We’ve got guys at the end of the scale in the squad, as hard as it is to believe. For the likes of Ryan Christie, Willie West and Gary Harris, their playing days will come to an end eventually and that’s just the nature of the beast.

“We have to make sure we are prepared for that. They can still give us an awful lot just now in terms of their ability, dedication and experience.

“Below that, we’ve got a good middle bracket with the likes of Paul Campbell, Sean Butcher, Scott Barbour, Jamie Beagrie, Ryan Cowie and Paul Young, who are all maybe just reaching the peak of their career.

© Kenny Elrick/DCT Media

“At the other end of the scale, we’ve got the likes of Kieran Simpson, Lewis Duncan, Logan Watt, Ryan Sargent and the younger guys, who will fill the void left by the Ryan Christies, Willie Wests and Gary Harrises in years to come.

“The conveyor belt is still working and it always will at the club. It’s good to see the young guys coming through.”

Cowie believes Simpson, who has agreed an extension until the summer of 2022, will become a Fraserburgh mainstay in the years ahead.

He has already made 48 appearances, and Cowie added: “Kieran’s a young player, but his performances belie his youth.

“He’s assured, he’s a great communicator and he’s commanding.

“He’s been unlucky to some extent. He has good competition at centre-half with the guys we’ve got in the squad, because we’ve got a lot of guys that can play that position.

“So he’s been unlucky, because in the majority of other teams I think he’d play every week, but there’s competition for places.

“Any time he’s played he’s never let the team down and I think it’s just a matter of time before he becomes a mainstay of the club.”