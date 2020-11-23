Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie on ‘magic’ Lewis Duncan after sparkling debut in Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup

Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie believes he has got a special talent in teenager Lewis Duncan following his sparkling debut in the Broch’s Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup win against Inverurie Locos on Saturday.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder had an eventful first game for the Broch following his release from Aberdeen in the summer as he set up his side’s two goals before earning himself a red card in the second half.

Duncan’s dismissal was the only blemish on an otherwise impressive start to his Fraserburgh career, and Cowie has backed the youngster to be an exciting addition to the team in the new season.

The Broch manager said: “We knew what we were getting when somehow we managed to take young Lewis here after he was released by Aberdeen.

“He’s a local Broch lad and a really talented kid.

“He’s the type of player who might do nothing for 10-15 minutes then he produces a little bit of magic, as he did for both of our goals.

“I don’t think any other player on the park today could have played that ball in for Paul Young to score our early opener.”

The home side raced into an early lead at Bellslea Park when Duncan played an excellent through ball for Young, who ran clear before firing home despite appeals for offside from the visitors.

Locos had a great chance to equalise in the 14th minute when Broch goalkeeper Paul Leask gave away a penalty when he fouled Kieran Shanks, but the goalie redeemed himself when he saved Andy Hunter’s spot-kick.

Cowie’s side doubled their lead early in the second half when Duncan provided another assist, setting up Ryan Cowie for an easy finish.

Fraserburgh were denied a third goal when Lewis Davidson hit the woodwork with a drive from the edge of the box.

The home side were reduced to 10 men for the final 20 minutes when Duncan was sent off for a two-footed challenge on Nathan Meres and Locos quickly reduced the deficit when Shanks scored 14 minutes from time.

Locos piled forward in search of an equaliser, but the Broch stood firm to book a semi-final trip to either Keith or Huntly.