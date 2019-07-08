Fraserburgh boss delighted at turnout for Cowie testimonial

Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie was delighted with the turnout for captain Ryan Christie’s testimonial.

The Broch took on local rivals Peterhead at Bellslea on Saturday in skipper Christie’s glamour game, which was won 2-1 by the Blue Toon.

The Fraserburgh faithful turned up in good numbers to honour the veteran defender, who can also play in midfield.

Christie is currently recovering from a serious knee injury so only played a limited part in the game, but nonetheless gaffer Cowie believes it was still a fitting way to recognise his long service.

He said: “Ryan started, he came out and took the kick off and then came off as a substitute.

“His brother Neil came on at the end for a run-out which was nice as well.

“Ryan got a great turnout and he thoroughly enjoyed his day.

“The crowds turned out to support him as I thought they would and he deserved that for his contribution to Fraserburgh.

“On the park his team-mates didn’t disappoint him.”

For Cowie there were plenty of positives to take from the performance of his side.

He added: “The players put in a great shift and matched Peterhead for long spells.

“Peterhead’s class showed in the end, but it was a good workout and I think we can be proud of our performance.

“I can take a lot out of the game because we won’t play a team as good as Peterhead this season.

“They are a level above anything in our league with the players they’ve got, but we matched them.

“So if we can match Peterhead it stands us in good stead for the Highland League season.

“There were lots of positives. Our goal was good, Luke Barbour played a big part in it and Scott Barbour scored and we’re in good shape right now.

“Luke Barbour is one of our new signings and he played very well so we’re hoping he’ll kick on once the season gets going and add something different to what we’ve already got.”

Striker Scott Barbour fired Fraserburgh into an early lead against their Buchan rivals.

However, the Broch were pegged back with experienced striker Derek Lyle netting with a shot and a header either side of half-time for Peterhead.