Fraserburgh and Formartine United ready for Highland League face off

Formartine United and Fraserburgh are aiming to build on strong starts in the Highland League when they face off tomorrow.

The pair meet at North Lodge Park after the Pitmedden outfit won 5-0 against Keith and the Broch beat Wick Academy by the same score on the opening day of the season last Saturday.

Both clubs are expected to be in the mix to win the title and would like to put down a marker with victory tomorrow.

Fraserburgh striker Scott Barbour, who hit a double against Wick, said: “We came out of the traps quickly last weekend.

“It was a good win and we would have taken 1-0 against Wick because they’re tough to play against.

“We’re hoping we can get a similar performance against Formartine.

“I think both clubs will want to challenge for the title and I think that’s the aim of five or six teams this season.

“It won’t be the end of the world for either team if they lose tomorrow because it’s the second game of the season.

“The teams at the top will take points off each other – but we would still like to get off to a good start.

“But if one team does win it lays down a marker for the season ahead.

“We know Formartine are a good side.

“I played for them for a few seasons (2015-2018) and I’m looking forward to going back and facing some of my old team mates.”

Formartine’s Garry Wood netted in their win against Keith and is hoping for a similar display tomorrow.

The striker said: “We were pleased with how we played against Keith. We’d had a bit of an indifferent pre-season.

“But it was good to be firing on all cylinders come the first competitive game, to score five goals and keep a clean sheet in the first game you can’t ask for more so we’re delighted.

“We’re under no illusions that we’re facing high quality opposition in Fraserburgh.

“They’re going to be trying to win the league like ourselves this season so it will be tough.

“Over the last two or three seasons I think both clubs have had ambitions to win the league.

“With Cove getting promoted it has opened things up and we’re one of a number of clubs that will be looking to win it.

“It’s still early in the season so the result won’t change where we finish at the end of the season.

“But it’s always good to get a win over one of your closest rivals and we’ll certainly be looking to that and continue our good form from the first game of the season.”