Fraserburgh and Brora look to demonstrate title credentials

Fraserburgh captain Ryan Christie believes Brora Rangers are the benchmark in the Highland League – but hopes to get the better of them.

The Broch and the Cattachs – who are both expected to challenge for the Breedon Highland League title – meet at Bellslea.

Brora have been champions in each of the last two Covid-19 disrupted campaigns and Fraserburgh skipper Christie believes they are the team to beat once again.

He said: “I think you have to view Brora as the benchmark in the league because they are the champions and have been up at the top of league for a few years.

“Brora are the benchmark and have been in the position every team wants to be in.

“We’ve started the season well enough, but I don’t think we’ve hit our full potential yet.

“We’ve won every game so far but we’ve maybe laboured through some of them, but done enough to win.

“There’s definitely more to come from us and I think that will come as the season goes on.

“I suppose to some extent if we can win it might show our credentials.

“But this is just another game, if we manage to beat Brora it will be the same three points as we got last week against Fort William.”

Captain pleased to be back

Christie is pleased to be involved in games like this.

The experienced defender came back from a cruciate ligament injury and just as he was returning to action last year the pandemic arrived, which led to long spells of inactivity for Highland League clubs.

Christie admits retirement did cross his mind and added: “It would have been easy to decide to stop and it did go through my head.

“We had online fitness sessions all through lockdown, I took part in them and once pre-season got started I thought I’d be as well keep going having done fitness stuff during lockdown.

“So far the knees and back have held up not too badly and I’ll keep going until my body tells me not to or until I’m not good enough to keep playing.”

Macrae looking for strong Brora showing

Meanwhile, Brora attacker Andrew Macrae is relishing the fixture and hopes they show their title credentials by winning at Bellslea.

The Sutherland side didn’t play last weekend after their game against Rothes was postponed.

Macrae said: “Fraserburgh will be right up for it, they’ll be dogged and in our faces as they always are.

“We’ve got to make sure we can deal with that and show we’re capable of winning the game, which we believe we are.

“We want to prove that we can still be up there this season.

“It’s good to have a game like this early in the season as well, sometimes you have to wait a while, but it’s good to have a big game like this early on.

“If we could win against Fraserburgh it shows that we’re a team capable of winning the league and getting into those play-offs.

“We didn’t play last week and we’re all raring to go and hopefully we can perform well.”

Brechin make the trip to Banff

Elsewhere, Deveronvale meet Brechin City at Princess Royal Park.

The Banffers are without Aaron Hamilton due to a knee injury and Robbie Allan is also doubtful.

The Hedgemen travel north with a full squad.

Formartine United welcome Fort William to North Lodge Park with captain Stuart Anderson, Aaron Norris Daniel Park both missing for the Pitmedden side.