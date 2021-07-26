Fraserburgh 3-0 Formartine: Broch make perfect start in EE Aberdeenshire Cup dress rehearsal

Fraserburgh made the perfect start to the new Highland League season with a 3-0 win against Formartine United at Bellslea.

Two first-half goals in a blistering five-minute spell from Scott Barbour and Kieran Simpson helped the Broch seize control with substitute Sean Butcher heading home the third in the last minute.

The sides will meet again on Wednesday in the final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup at Harlaw Park, Inverurie.

Broch boss Mark Cowie said: “We haven’t been given the easiest of starts and we know that Formartine are going to up there challenging.

“A clean-sheet is all we asked for as we’ve been working hard on the back-line.

“It’s another 90 minutes after a disrupted pre-season but we’re not the only ones and we will re-group at training ahead of Wednesday night’s cup final.

“When you are on top you have to score as we knew that Formartine were going to have a spell.

“It was good pressing from Lewis Duncan with a first time pass to set up Scott Barbour to do what he does best.

“Our second goal from Kieran Simpson also came at a good time. We knew that if Formartine could get an early goal in the second half it could all change but luckily they didn’t.”

Formartine handed debuts to new loan signings from Aberdeen, Kevin Hanratty and Tyler Mykyta.

On the quarter hour mark the Broch took the lead when Duncan played in Barbour and he hammered the ball under the diving Ewen Macdonald from eight yards.

Five minutes later Fraserburgh doubled their advantage, with centre-half Kieran Simpson heading a pin-point Ryan Cowie free-kick high over Macdonald and into the net.

Just after the hour mark Macdonald brilliantly charged down a point-blank Logan Watt drive and with the goal gaping Barbour blazed the rebound high over the crossbar.

Fraserburgh had loud claims for a penalty kick when Barbour appeared to be bundled off the ball in the box but referee Scott Leslie waved play on.

In the 90th minute susbstitute Butcher’s glancing header made it 3-0 to the home side.

Formartine United manager Paul Lawson said: “We wanted to start the season well and put down a marker so it was very disappointing and the goals we lost were criminal.

“We did have a couple of chances ourselves but we have to do better, though Fraserburgh were worthy of their three points.

“Wednesday’s game against Fraserburgh is a cup final so we need to pick ourselves up, make improvements and go again.”