Fraser Hobday says Turriff’s players need to step up after Kris Hunter’s exit

Fraser Hobday insists the Turriff United players need to take responsibility for the results which led to Kris Hunter’s departure as manager.

Hunter left the Haughs this week after nearly three years at the helm, with United yet to win in four matches this season.

The tipping point appeared to have been getting thrashed 13-1 by Fraserburgh at Bellslea on January 2.

Captain Hobday says the young Turriff squad need to take responsibility for the disappointing results.

The goalkeeper said: “I think after such a poor result as we had, regardless of who the manager is, you wonder if something might happen or if questions might be asked.

“But it was a still a surprise for us and it’s disappointing because Kris and Graeme (Mathieson assistant manager) and all the coaches had great faith in us as players.

“They did believe that our young team would gel and start getting results.

“The harsh thing about it is when you look at the Inverurie Locos game in the Aberdeenshire Cup and the Formartine game in the Scottish Cup (both 2-1 defeats) there were some very encouraging performances.

“But with young players there is inconsistency and as players we all know that 13-1 is not an acceptable score at all.

“As players we need to take responsibility because regardless of whatever else is going on everyone needs to be giving 110% all of the time.

“That’s what is expected of us. For me everybody as a collective has to take responsibility for that result from the management team to the players on the day.

“I think it’s fair to say everyone would take responsibility and ultimately as players we know it wasn’t good enough.”

Hobday was signed by Hunter from Peterhead in the summer of 2018 and was appointed as skipper ahead of this season getting underway in November.

He has thanked Hunter for role he played in his career and the work he put into the Turriff job.

Hobday added: “I couldn’t thank Kris enough for the work he has done.

“He brought me to the club and gave me the opportunity to play regularly and then he made me captain.

“Kris also took through a lot of young lads who do have the potential to go on and be great players in the Highland League.

“I think the hardships we’ve gone through as a young team will help us going forward over the next two, three or four years.

“We are lacking in a bit of experience and that has shown when trying to shut games out or nick points here and there.

“I think all the players are thankful to Kris and his coaching staff for what they did because they put in a huge amount of effort.

“But football is a results business and when results haven’t been going our way questions will be asked.

“For us as players we need to use this break over the next couple of weeks to stay fit and be ready for restarting and be ready for working under a new manager and fighting for our places.”