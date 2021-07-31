Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Highland League

Fort William determined to prove themselves on the road

By Callum Law
31/07/2021, 6:00 am
Fort William captain Danny Mackintosh
Fort William captain Danny Mackintosh says playing every game away from home has only made them more determined to prove themselves this season.

The Lochaber outfit take on Fraserburgh today in a fixture originally scheduled for Claggan Park, which is now at Bellslea.

With Claggan Park unplayable the decision was reached last weekend by the Breedon Highland League’s management committee that Fort would play all their fixtures away from home.

Skipper Mackintosh, 34, said: “We were all gutted when we heard we wouldn’t have any home games.

“For us as players and for the fans it’s not what you want.

“But it’s given us more determination to do well and prove that we belong in the league.

“As much as it’s disappointing, it’s made us want to prove that we can do well this season.

“It’s a huge commitment for the players and staff in terms of the travelling.

“But it will show the ones that want it and those that don’t want it.

“It’s a massive commitment, but hopefully we can make the best of it playing games away from home – we’re up for the challenge anyway.

“It’s going to be a tough game, Fraserburgh are a great side who have been challenging at the top for a number of years.”

Fort added the latest of their summer recruits yesterday, with Joseph Owusu-Barnieh signing a one-year deal. He was most recently with Harrow Borough and Maidenhead.

The Broch go into today’s clash on a high after their midweek Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup triumph.

Players missing for Huntly

Elsewhere, Clachnacuddin host Huntly at Grant Street Park. The Inverness side are missing Ryan Mackintosh and Alan Kerr, but Eachainn Miller returns.

The Black and Golds are set to be without Daniel Critchard, Liam MacDonald, Bradley Manson, Zander Jack, Stuart Taylor and long-term absentee Colin Charlesworth.

Brechin City welcome Keith to Glebe Park with the Hedgemen missing the suspended Jack Milne.

The Maroons are without James Brownie and Jordan Robertson is also a doubt.