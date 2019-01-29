Fraserburgh legend returns to Bellslea to celebrate anniversary of Scottish Cup upset

Fraserburgh marked the 60th anniversary of their greatest result on Saturday with a presentation to the surviving members of the team which beat Dundee in the Scottish Cup.

On January 31 1959 the Broch created one of the biggest upsets in the history of Scottish football as they beat a Dee team that was packed with talent and would go on to win the Premier Division in 1962.

The goalkeeper on that famous day, Danny Mowat, left, was at Bellslea on Saturday to be presented with a commemorative shirt after the game with Forres by former Fraserburgh manager Charlie Duncan.

Ill health prevented the other survivor from the team, Billy Bradford, attending but he will also receive a shirt.

Broch chairman Finlay Noble said: “Danny looks well for 84 and this was something we wanted to commemorate.

“Unfortunately Billy Bradford’s health prevented him coming to the game on Saturday.

“But we will get his shirt to him. It was good to see Danny.

“He has been back to the club a number of times over the years and we just felt it was the right thing.

“It was 60 years ago on Thursday and it is looked on as the best result in our history and one of the biggest shocks in the Scottish Cup.

“We are proud of our history. We don’t rub it in, but we just like to do the little things to commemorate the things that should be remembered.

“Unfortunately there are only two remaining from the 13 involved that day.”

Fraserburgh’s victory six decades ago led to changes being made to the format of the Scottish Cup to stop the nation’s top sides coming in at the first round stage.

For 84-year-old Mowat his memories of the game are still clear.

He said: “It was a special day indeed. The Fraserburgh support were absolutely fantastic on the day, there were about 4,500 people packed inside the ground.

“We came off at the end of the game with myself being carried shoulder high, I was very emotional.

“There were no goals in a first half in which I didn’t have a lot to do, I picked up a few crosses out of the air which wasn’t a problem.

“For the second half it was obvious they had been told to go at it and throw everything at us in the first 20 minutes.

“I was fortunate enough to make some good saves but eventually it petered out. Their heads seemed to go down and the harder they tried the worse it got.

“When it came up to the last few minutes I felt we looked the stronger team and we may well have scored more.”