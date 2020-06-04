Formartine’s Lawson looks towards Highland League restart

Formartine United player-manager Paul Lawson sees both of the argument when it comes to the Highland League restarting.

He knows many players will be itching to return to action, particularly when they see other leagues resuming.

However, he knows if supporters are unable to come through the turnstiles and clubs are unable to host matchday hospitality, then it’s unlikely clubs will be able to stage games.

It seems the Highland League will only return when fans can attend.

North Lodge Park gaffer Lawson said: “There are two sides to the argument. I know players will be desperate to get back playing and training and I’m no different.

“But on the flip side the financial impact on clubs is massive if they can’t have hospitality or fans coming through the gate because these are huge sources of income for clubs.

“Those are the two sides of the argument and I understand both sides.

“But it still doesn’t ease the frustration for myself and my players, because we want to get back to training and playing.

“I’ve heard a number of different permutations and, until something is finalised, we’re still hoping we’ll go back pretty soon.

“We know we won’t be going back at the normal time, as soon as possible hopefully, but whatever happens everyone is looking forward to playing again and will enjoy it when it happens.”

Lawson has been busy reshaping his squad with striker Jonny Smith signed for Inverurie Locos, while goalie Errol Watson, defender Scott Henry and midfielder Wayne Mackintosh have been released and attacker Gary McGowan has joined Banks o’ Dee.

Lawson added: “Difficult decisions have to be made in football and it’s harder at a time like this when you’re having to talk to players over the phone rather than sitting down and having a chat with them, but those are the circumstances we’re in.”