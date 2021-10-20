Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport / Football / Highland League

Formartine’s Johnny Crawford hoping lightning strikes twice against Forfar

By Callum Law
20/10/2021, 6:00 am
Johnny Crawford was the matchwinner for Formartine the last time they played Forfar in the Scottish Cup
Johnny Crawford is hoping history will repeat itself when Formartine United face Forfar Athletic in the Scottish Cup.

The Loons are the visitors to North Lodge Park in Saturday’s second round tie four years on from being beaten by the Pitmedden outfit in the competition.

On that occasion defender Crawford was the unlikely hero for Formartine, popping up with the only goal of the third round tie.

The 31-year-old said: “Liam Burnett had a shot from the edge of the box and it stopped about a yard out and I managed to poke it home.

“It wasn’t a special goal, it was a one-yard screamer, as most of my goals are.

“But it was good to score the winner in the Scottish Cup and get the club a very good result.

“That was a good day for the club, we had nothing to fear playing League One or Two sides and we always fancied our chances.

“We’re definitely hoping history can repeat itself – everyone wants a run in the Scottish Cup.”

United defending home record

Formartine are also defending a proud Scottish Cup record against sides from a higher level when they meet Forfar this weekend.

Since making their debut in the tournament in 2012 United have never been beaten at home by a League One or League Two team.

Crawford arrived at North Lodge Park in 2015 and has been part of sides that have taken the scalps of Clyde (2015) and Annan Athletic (2016 and 2021) at home as well as Forfar in 2017.

The Formartine players celebrate their Scottish Cup win against Clyde in 2015

The former Montrose, Peterhead and Aberdeen man added: “In my time at Formartine we haven’t been beaten by a League One or Two side in the Scottish Cup.

“That’s quite a good record and we’ve had a few good runs in the Scottish Cup.

“This season we’ve been a bit inconsistent at times in the league so hopefully we perform on the day against Forfar.”

Hopes of glamour tie

The dream for Breedon Highland League clubs in the Scottish Cup is to progress through the rounds and secure a tie with one of the country’s top clubs.

Formartine managed it last season when they played Motherwell.

The only disappointment for Crawford was that the game had to be played behind closed doors because of Covid-19 restrictions.

He said: “It’s good for the fans and good for the club.

“You want to get to get to the fourth round and then you’ve got the chance of getting a Celtic, Rangers or Aberdeen.

“Last season we managed to get Motherwell, it was just a shame we couldn’t have fans there.

“That was the first time the club has played a Premiership team at home and it was a shame the fans weren’t there.

“Hopefully this season we can do something similar and the fans can be there.”