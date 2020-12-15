Show Links
Formartine United v Turriff United Scottish Cup tie postponed for second time

by Ryan Cryle
15/12/2020, 3:40 pm
Tonight’s Scottish Cup tie between Formartine United and Turriff United has been moved to Saturday following a pitch inspection at North Lodge Park.

The match was initially scheduled for last weekend (December 12), and joins the Wick Academy v Musselburgh Athletic second preliminary round tie in being shifted for a second time.

As a result of the new postponement, Saturday’s Highland League clashes between Inverurie Locos and Formartine, and Turriff and Strathspey Thistle will be rearranged.