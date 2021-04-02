Formartine United striker Conor Gethins unsure if Motherwell cup tie will be his last outing at North Lodge Park

Conor Gethins knows tomorrow’s Scottish Cup tie against Motherwell could be his final game for Formartine United.

The former Ross County and Nairn County attacker is out of contract at the end of the season.

Tomorrow’s visit of the Steelmen to North Lodge Park will be Formartine’s final game of the 2020-21 campaign if they fail to win following this week’s confirmation that the Highland League campaign will not be restarted.

© PRESS AND JOURNAL

Gethins admits he is unsure where and even if he will be playing next season and is determined to give it everything if selected to feature this weekend.

He said: “It could be our last game of the season but we will enjoy it while it is there.

“I’m 38 this year so how many Scottish Cups have I got left in me? Not many, if any.

“How many more games of football at that level do I have in me? I don’t know.

“I’m actually a lot fitter now and I have done a lot of fitness work.

“I will be telling the boys on Saturday to enjoy the game because it has been a really tough year mentally for everybody.

“We just have to give everything for 90 minutes.

“My contract is up at the end of the season.

“In terms of continuing to play, I don’t know.

“Maybe it is time to go down a different road but I don’t really want to give up football just yet.

“I have lost a lot of weight recently and I’m feeling really sharp.

“My body isn’t telling me that I need to give up just yet and, to be honest, I would miss it if I did.

“I have been in the game for a long time and it is a huge part of my life.

“When it is gone, it is gone. People always tell you to try to play for as long as you can and maybe they are right.

“We will see what happens.

“I don’t know what Paul Lawson and Russell Anderson are thinking but I’m really enjoying playing at Formartine. I drive two-and-a-half hours to training but the standard is through the roof. I have made a lot of good friends there so it is a great club to be at.”

‘Teams sometimes write off the Highland League’

Gethins knows the odds are against Formartine progressing against a team from the top flight of Scottish football but is confident his side can compete with Graham Alexander’s men.

He said: “I have had some really good memories with Formartine. We have beaten some League One and Two teams in the last four or five years.

“Teams sometimes write off the Highland League and then they get sucker-punched because of the quality that is there.

“I don’t think there is much difference between the Highland League and League Two. For some Highland League players they just can’t commit to doing as much travelling as they would have to at a League Two side.

“After Brora’s result against Hearts in the previous round, we know anything is possible.

“Hearts probably have the fourth or fifth highest budget in Scotland, even though they are in the Championship.

“It shows what can happen if you manage to frustrate these teams.

“Nobody would have expected Brora to beat Hearts but they have a lot of quality in the final third.

“If you give them half a chance they will take it, regardless of the level of opposition.

“We fully expect them to have a lot of possession but we have a lot of dangerous players.

“We can defend when we need to defend. You just never know what can happen.

“It would be massive for the club to win, especially for the younger players.

“A lot of the older boys have played at a higher level but for the younger players coming through such as Scott Lisle, Aaron Norris and Cole Anderson, beating a team like Motherwell would be something they would remember fondly when they are 38.

“It would be amazing for them and we would love to do it for them.

“For the club as well, there are a lot of people working hard behind the scenes, especially with the Covid protocols we have to have in place, so it would be great to do it for them as well.”