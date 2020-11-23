Formartine United see off juniors Dyce to book Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi date

Formartine United booked their place in the last four of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup with a comfortable win against Dyce.

United boss Paul Lawson was delighted to see his side overcome their competitive junior opponents thanks to three second-half goals at North Lodge Park.

Lawson said: “It’s nice to get off to a winning start.

“It was always going to be tough and we were on a hiding to nothing. We would be expected to beat a junior side and beat them comfortably, but we know from playing Dyce in a friendly recently that they are a good side with some really good players.

“They were missing a couple of players, which was a boost for us, but they still caused us problems at times, so to keep a clean sheet and score three goals to go through is very pleasing.”

Following a goal-less first half, two quick goals at the start of the second period, both from the penalty spot, put the Highland League side in control of their tie at Pitmedden.

Jonathan Crawford put United ahead from the spot after Cole Anderson had been fouled, before another penalty from Jonathan Smith doubled United’s lead.

Formartine were denied a third spot-kick when Graeme Rodger looked to be fouled, but Scott Lisle put the game beyond Dyce when he slotted home the third goal for United five minutes from time.

The junior side finished the game with 10 men when Glen Donald was sent off in the 88th minute for dissent by referee Daniel McFarlane.

Formartine will face the winners of tomorrow’s second round tie between Buckie Thistle and Aberdeen in the semi-final.