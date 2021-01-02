Formartine United boss Paul Lawson has challenged his side to match their cup form in the Highland League.

The Pitmedden side have traditionally been a strong side in knockout formats under Lawson, but have struggled to hit the same heights in the league.

They are recent winners of both the Aberdeenshire Shield and Cup and have enjoyed runs in the Scottish Cup, with a second round tie at home to Annan Athletic next weekend the latest instalment in that venture.

However, they have long-held aspirations of challenging for the league title again, but have not matched the consistency required to deliver on those aspirations.

Formartine face Nairn County today in the Highland League and Lawson hopes they can take their cup form into their bread and butter competition.

He said: “I’ve said it before – our league performance has not been good enough. Inconsistency has been an issue.

“You could argue this year is slightly different because it’s a shortened season, but we still need to improve on our league form. The cups have been great and it’s really enjoyable getting to finals, but our league form needs to improve and that’s been the aim for the outset.

“We’re looking forward to getting back to league duty. We got off to a good start against Turriff, but it’s been unfortunate we haven’t been able to add to that.

“It’s going to be a very difficult game. Being the home team you’d like to think you’ve got a slight advantage, but they’re a good side who’ve caused us problems in years gone by.”

@FormartineUtd have been drawn to play @AnnanAthleticFC at North Lodge Park, Pitmedden in the @ScottishCup Second Round. 🗓 The Match is due to be played during the weekend of Saturday, 9th January 2021. pic.twitter.com/GoSkKQ3v3n — Formartine United FC (@FormartineUtd) December 28, 2020

Their 2-1 win over Haddington Athletic last weekend earned them a place in the second round of the Scottish Cup, with League Two side Annan heading to the north-east a week today.

The two sides met in the same competition in 2016-17, with Formartine running out emphatic 4-0 winners at North Lodge Park.

Lawson added: “I’ve said before that the beauty of a cup is getting drawn against other teams, not teams from our own league.

“We’ve got a decent record against League Two sides over the last few years in the competition and we want that to continue.

“We know it’s not going to be easy, but it’s a game we’re capable of doing something in if we turn up on the day.

“It’s a shame we can’t get fans in, but we have said to the players it’s key that we do well in the cup, because of the financial impact. It’s a big thing for us the way things have been this year.”