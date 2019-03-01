Formartine United out to down Brora

Formartine United’s Graeme Rodger believes they could have a major say in the Highland League title race.

After drawing 0-0 with Cove Rangers on Wednesday, the Pitmedden team face leaders Brora Rangers tomorrow at North Lodge Park.

Formartine are still competing with Fraserburgh for third spot, with tomorrow’s three points important in trying to achieve that goal.

Rodger believes they can take points off of Brora, as they did to Cove in midweek.

The midfielder said: “We’re not challenging for the title but with playing Cove and now Brora we will have a say in what happens.

“We’re at home again, to Brora, and we expect to win every game at home.

“Brora and Cove are good teams and further on than us at this moment in time but we can still compete with them, and I think it was a good point for us against Cove.

“From our point of view, it was pleasing to get a clean sheet because we have been conceding a lot of goals recently, so it was good to keep them out and I felt 0-0 was a fair result.

“Cove are the benchmark in the Highland League; they are by far the most consistent team and haven’t dropped many points this season.

“It has got to be looked at as a good point for us with where we are just now.”

On Formartine’s hopes of finishing third, Rodger added: “We’ve just got to look at winning as many games between now and the end of the season as we can and see where that puts us.

“You want to finish as high as you can and for us that may be third.

“But we still have the Highland League Cup to play for.”