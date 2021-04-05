Formartine United midfielder Cole Anderson hopes to use Scottish Cup tie as learning experience

Formartine United midfielder Cole Anderson hopes he can take some positives from facing Motherwell even if his side’s Scottish Cup tie didn’t go to plan.

The 18-year-old, son of Formartine assistant manager and former Aberdeen captain Russell, was substituted after 30 minutes following a robust challenge from Well attacker Jordan Roberts.

The Scottish Premiership side took the lead moments later when Christopher Long capitalised on an error by Formartine goalkeeper Kevin Main.

Jordan Roberts doubled the advantage before the break and netted his side’s third seven minutes into the second half before goals from Devante Cole and Allan Campbell completed the 5-0 victory.

It was a tough shift for the Highland League side, but Anderson hopes the footballing lesson proves valuable.

He said: “Playing at a high level was a good test and I enjoyed it.

“I didn’t really know I was playing until Paul (Lawson) announced the team and I only had an hour to get my head round it. I enjoyed it, but I was nervous.

“I didn’t really expect to play because the boys did so well in the last round and I thought he would go with the same team.

“The injury is fine. The physio wrapped it up, but it was a naughty one. It was just above my ankle and he left a bit of a bruise on me.

“We felt if we could have ridden it out until half time, they were starting to get on each other’s backs. It’s just frustrating we couldn’t hold out until then.

“But once the goal went in, their fitness, quality and sharpness of full-time football showed.”

Anderson’s elder brother Jevan made the move from Formartine United to English League One side Burton Albion two years ago.

The midfielder admits he would like to have the opportunity to do the same in the future, but is content to balance part-time football with being a student for the time being.

He said: “I’m doing law at Aberdeen University and I am enjoying it. It’s my first year so it’s going well although I enjoy football a lot more.

“A test like that was good to see where I am and gauge how far I am away from full-time football.

“I’ve been at Formartine for the past three or four years.

“If the opportunity came along, I’d have to weigh up the pros and cons. It’s something every boy wants to do isn’t it – go into full time football?

“But I’ll have to see if the opportunity comes.”