Formartine United goalkeeper Kevin Main hoping for more Scottish Cup heroics

Goalkeeper Kevin Main would love to be Formartine United’s Scottish Cup hero once again this afternoon.

The 39-year-old saved two penalties and saw a third spot-kick go over the crossbar as the North Lodge Park side knocked out League Two Annan Athletic in a penalty shootout in the second round.

A much sterner test awaits the Highland League men this afternoon when Scottish Premiership side Motherwell make the trip to North Lodge Park.

Main knows he is in for a tough afternoon, but would love to play his part in a major cup shock.

This will be the first ever competitive meeting of Formartine United and Motherwell. Motherwell have not lost to non-league opposition in the Scottish Cup since they were beaten 2-1 by Galston in 1906-07.

He said: “It will be busy, but a great chance to come up against a top-flight side.

“We will go out there and give it our all.

“We know the Highland League season won’t be restarted, so this is potentially our last game of the season.

“We need to make sure we leave nothing in the tank and give a good account of ourselves.

“Brora Rangers beating Hearts in the previous round certainly raised a few eyebrows, but Motherwell were never going to treat us lightly anyway as they are a professional club.

“It may make them focus a bit more, because they have seen what happened to Hearts.”

Formartine are 18/1 outsiders to beat the Steelmen, but Main believes it certainly isn’t mission impossible.

He said: “We have got a chance.

“Hopefully we can stay in the game for as long as we can and maybe nick a goal.

“It is a different prospect from facing a team from League One or Two.

“Motherwell have been playing throughout the pandemic, whereas when we played Annan they were also just back after the break.

“The boys have worked hard on their fitness throughout the suspension and I think going to extra time against Annan won’t have done us any harm.

“Your general fitness is different to match sharpness so it is a challenge.

“But we have plenty of experience in our side and we are looking forward to it.”

The former Buckie Thistle goalkeeper says beating Graham Alexander’s side and reaching the last-16 of the Scottish Cup would be an unforgettable experience.

He said: “It would definitely be one of my career highlights if we were to win.

“Winning the league with Buckie in front of 2,500 fans and my testimonial game against my boyhood heroes Aberdeen are up there just now.

“It would be a great result if we could do it.

“It is a shame we won’t have any fans there.

“My dad goes to all of my games. He won’t make it, but the game is going to be available on pay-per-view, so hopefully a lot of people tune in to watch us from home.”