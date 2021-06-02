Formartine United defender Michael Clark returns to Huntly for fourth spell at Christie Park

Formartine United defender Michael Clark has returned to Huntly for a fourth spell at Christie Park.

The 26-year-old central defender has joined the club on a three-year deal.

Clark, who has also played for Islavale and Insch, made his Huntly debut in July 2011 and went on to make 223 squad appearances and scored 20 goals.

The defender joined Deveronvale on a six-month loan deal from Formartine in January last year.

Huntly boss Allan Hale said: “I am delighted to welcome Michael back to the club.

“He is a player I have admired for many years and I am pleased to have the opportunity to now get to work with him.

“I am extremely grateful to our chairman Gordon Carter and the board of directors for their support in ensuring we could conclude this transfer.

“Michael will certainly return to Huntly a better player for his experience with Formartine and with him he brings many qualities that will be key to helping us match our ambitions as a club.

“Finally, I want to thank Paul Lawson and all at Formartine for their assistance in completing the transfer.”

Huntly chairman Carter feels the return of the former club captain is a huge boost for the club.

He said: “We all know the qualities that Michael will bring to the team. He was a consistent stand out for us before he left to go to Formartine two years ago

“I am very happy with the targeted recruitment we have done so far and we still have a couple of potential signings to get over the line before the season starts.”