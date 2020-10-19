Formartine United boss Paul Lawson to consider future after Highland League Cup exit

Paul Lawson has hinted that he’s considering his future as Formartine United manager following their Highland League Cup semi-final defeat to Rothes.

The Pitmedden side lost 2-1 after extra-time at North Lodge Park, having led with just four minutes to play.

Boss Lawson says he needs to assess where improvements can be made. The 2020-21 season will not start until November 28 at the earliest and could yet be pushed back further.

Lawson said: “The disappointing thing is we’ve worked so hard in the last couple of months for one game.

“We’ll have a couple of weeks off and reassess things. I need to think about things myself, but just now the guys have got time off before they come back to it when hopefully a season can be played.

“You’ve got to think about a lot of different things. It’s disappointing after a game, but I’m going to have a couple of days to think about a lot of things and see where we go.

“It hasn’t been good enough probably for the last year or so, so I need to have a look at things and see how it can be improved and whether that’s with me or not we’ll see.”

When asked if quitting his position was one of the things to be considered, Lawson added: “It’s always an option.

“After a result like that where we’ve worked so hard it’s disappointing.

“I need to think about things. Last year was a disappointing season for everyone.

“It’s football and I know you have disappointments. We’ve had some success which has been great, but the disappointments have been too often of late.”

Rothes started brightly with United keeper Kevin Main making good early saves from Ali Sutherland and Gary Kerr.

Other than Conor Gethins prodding a first-half effort wide, Formartine created little prior to their 70th minute opener.

Garry Wood laid the ball off and Daniel Park drilled a low shot beyond Sean McCarthy from the edge of the area.

United had two good chances to put the tie to bed, with Scott Lisle taking too long when through on goal and McCarthy making a great save to keep out Jonny Crawford’s header.

The Speysiders made the hosts pay with Ali Sutherland equalising from 16 yards four minutes from time and Craig Cormack racing through to slot beyond Main two minutes into extra-time.

© ABERDEEN JOURNALS LTD

Lawson said: “We didn’t get going after that (the equaliser) and, unless it had gone to penalties, I think there was only going to be one winner.”