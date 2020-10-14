Formartine United boss Paul Lawson hoping to have new addition signed up for Highland League Cup semi-final

Formartine United manager Paul Lawson hopes to have a new signing completed in time for Saturday’s Highland League Cup semi-final against Rothes.

Defender Ruari Fraser has featured for the Pitmedden side as a trialist in pre-season friendlies and it appears the deal to sign the former Ross County player will be tied up soon.

The 19-year-old – who can cover centre-back or right-back – was released by the Staggies during the summer.

Fraser, who previously had a loan spell in the Highland League with Forres Mechanics, has decided to go to university in Aberdeen.

He has impressed United boss Lawson, who said: “He’s played a number of pre-season games for us as a trialists.

“We’re hopeful of having that signing done by the weekend. Ruari’s a young lad with good potential and speaking to former colleagues at Ross County he was rated highly.

“But with the other players in his position it may have been hard for him to break through.

“And Ruari has decided to go to university and further his education which shows you the measure of the lad. I think that’s brilliant and shows what a sensible head he’s got on his shoulders.

“He’s come in and his attitude has been spot on from the first day he came in and he’s worked really hard and those are the players you want to work with and he’s slotted in well in the games he’s played.

“He’s come in and fitted into the group really well and hopefully we can have that sorted out in time for Saturday’s game.”