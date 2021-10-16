Formartine searching for consistency in Turriff Highland League clash

Formartine United manager Paul Lawson wants to shake off their inconsistency as they aim to make it four unbeaten in the Breedon Highland League.

The Pitmedden side face Turriff United at North Lodge Park following Wednesday’s win against Strathspey.

Boss Lawson said: “We have been inconsistent so far this season. We’re looking to put a run together and we’re now three unbeaten.

“We dropped two points last Saturday, but it was important to go to Strathspey and make sure, first and foremost, we got the result.

“We need to approach the game in the right manner. Being at home, we will be seen as the favourites but we need to ensure we live up to that.

“We need to take the same desire that we had on Wednesday into it. There was a good hunger about the team including that desire to keep a clean sheet.”

Turriff were defeated 1-0 by Huntly in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield in midweek.

Manager Dean Donaldson added: “We need to be more clinical when we get chances because we’re not taking enough of them.

“The players are giving me what I’m asking and they can’t do any more than that.

“If they keep doing that then results will change.”

Broch look for reaction

Elsewhere, Fraserburgh boss Mark Cowie is seeking a reaction from his side when Keith visit Bellslea.

The Broch lost 3-0 to Inverurie in the Morrison Motors (Turriff) Aberdeenshire Shield in midweek.

Cowie may make changes and said: “We’re in a really good position in the league and we need to make sure we react now after Wednesday.

“Logan Watt will start the game after coming on against Inverurie and Bryan Hay is back so he’ll probably play as well.”

Elsewhere Huntly face Buckie Thistle at Christie Park. Adam McLeod and Declan Milne are missing for the Jags.