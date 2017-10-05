Formartine ready for final fling after jolly Rodger nets a double against Fraserburgh at North Lodge Park

Two-goal hero Graeme Rodger was delighted to help Formartine United secure their place in the final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

Rodger’s brace along with strikes from Scott Barbour and Archie Macphee secured a 4-0 win over Fraserburgh at North Lodge Park.

The Pitmedden side will face rivals Cove Rangers in the final on Saturday, November 4.

Rodger was happy with the result and his goals, he is also looking forward to the final but won’t get ahead of himself with important Highland League and Scottish Cup games on the horizon before the final.

He said: “It’s a very pleasing win. After Saturday (a 4-0 defeat to Cove in the Highland League) it’s been a long few days for everybody.

“It was good to go out and get it out of the system.

“It was good for me to get a couple of goals but to be honest the main thing was that we won the game.

“It doesn’t really matter who scored the goals. Both were put on a plate for me so I couldn’t really miss.

“In my position as an attacking midfielder, you have got to try to chip in with goals so it’s just part of my job.

“We look forward to the final, it’s a few weeks away but it’s something we definitely look forward to.”

United player-manager Paul Lawson was pleased to reach his first final in management and also praised Rodger.

He said: “I’m delighted to get through. We knew it would be a hard game but I’m really pleased with the way we played.

“We were looking for a response and we got it, the work-rate from the players was good.

“We were clinical in the first half as well which was pleasing.

“We asked Graeme to try to get forward for us, he did that and he got his rewards with the two goals which he took really well.”

When asked about potentially winning his first trophy as a manager less than two months after he and Russell Anderson took charge, Lawson added: “We were lucky enough to be in a semi-final when we were appointed and we’re through now and look forward to the final, which will be a tough game.”

Broch boss Mark Cowie said: “I’m disappointed. I can’t put my finger on what went wrong. I thought in the first-half, in possession, we were decent without really creating anything and we got picked off for sloppy goals and the third one killed it.

“I can’t be too harsh on the guys because they have been excellent up to now and some of their football has been breath-taking.

“But I’ve got to look at myself because I tinkered with the team a wee bit when I shouldn’t of. I’ll take this on the chin, I made a mistake.”

Formartine took the lead on 10 minutes when Liam Burnett found Barbour 20 yards out. He slipped the ball into the area for RODGER who drove the ball low into the net from 15 yards.

Ten minutes later it was 2-0 when a corner was not completely cleared by the Broch and Stuart Anderson squared it to RODGER and he swept the ball home from 12 yards.

Just before half-time, the game was over as a contest when BARBOUR made it three.

The former Fraserburgh man collected the ball after a surge forward from Archie Macphee, moved on to his left foot and fired home from 12-yards.

On the hour, the Broch had a strong penalty appeal turned down when Paul Young appeared to be tripped by Jevan Anderson but it wasn’t given.

On 66 minutes, MacPHEE made it 4-0. Barbour set him up and from the left hand side of the box he blasted it low across Tait and in off the far post from 14-yards.