Formartine fired to face wounded champs Buckie

Formartine United assistant manager Russell Anderson is wary of wounded champions Buckie Thistle.

The pair face off at North Lodge Park tomorrow after contrasting midweek results in the Aberdeenshire Shield. United thumped Huntly 6-2 while the Jags went down 3-0 at Deveronvale.

Graeme Stewart’s side have endured a difficult campaign after lifting the title last term.

But Aberdeen legend Anderson, who is assistant boss to Paul Lawson, is wary of them.

He said: “The beauty of football is that there is a game quickly afterwards where you can put right a poor performance.

“We’ve seen that ourselves this season and they’ll be keen to get back on track and see this game as the perfect opportunity.

“I think we are playing with a bit of confidence at the moment. But we won’t take them lightly because they are champions and were very successful last season.

“They have some good players and that doesn’t just change overnight.”

Elsewhere, Turriff United look to build on Wednesday’s Aberdeenshire Shield win over Fraserburgh when they travel to Nairn County.

Huntly make the long trip to Fort William, but that match is doubtful due to a waterlogged pitch.

Keith take on Deveronvale at Kynoch Park.