Formartine United boss Lawson delighted to round off hectic week with Highland League win

Formartine United player-manager Paul Lawson was thrilled to round off a hectic few days – during which he became a dad – with three points.

The Pitmedden outfit beat Turriff United 1-0 at the Haughs last night courtesy of Graeme Rodger’s goal.

Lawson was back in the dugout having missed Saturday’s defeat to Glenavon due to his partner being in labour.

She gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, and Lawson said: “It’s been an unbelievable few days and the sleepless nights are starting.

“But it was great to get back to football and be among the boys again, and three points tops it off.

“The baby arrived on Monday after two or three days in hospital so it was a long couple of days.

“It’s a little boy. We haven’t decided on a name yet, but hopefully he’ll have a pair of boots on soon enough.

“It’s brilliant what’s happened, but it’s good to get back to the football as well.”

On the pitch Formartine returned to winning ways in the Highland League, but Lawson was disappointed they didn’t score more after creating plenty of chances.

He added: “It’s three points, but we probably could’ve created enough chances to win three games.

“It’s disappointing we didn’t finish them off, but some of the play we had was good.

“It would have been more comfortable if we’d put the ball in the net again.

“Kevin Main made an unbelievable save late on – that’s what he’s there to do in a sense – but it was nervier than it should have been.

“We were looking for a reaction after defeat on Saturday. By all accounts we played OK against Glenavon but we missed chances.

“We need to sharpen up in front of goal. We were scoring more goals at the start of the season and we need to get back to that. It’s good we’re creating chances, but we need to put them away.”

The visitors started brightly with Conor Gethins, Gary McGowan and Andrew Greig all sending efforts narrowly over the bar.

In the 24th minute the Turra goalie made a fine save to keep out Gethins’ header from eight yards after he connected with a Greig cross from the left.

The Formartine breakthrough came a minute before half-time when Kieran Lawrence slipped RODGER in and he finished clinically from 12 yards.

Turriff offered more after the break, with Michael Ewen’s 25-yard drive whistling wide and at the other end Gethins smashed a shot from the edge of the area against the right post midway through the second period.

Turriff threatened again with Robert Ward’s chip landing on the roof of the net soon after, following a fine passing move.

And with four minutes left Formartine keeper Kevin Main made a fabulous stop to smother sub Angus Grant’s effort at the back post after Luke Kinsella’s free-kick was flicked into his path.

Turriff assistant manager Graeme Mathieson said: “I think there are a lot of positives for us. You look at their quality and Highland League experience compared with us, where the average age of the side is 18.

“I thought we competed well, worked hard for each other and kept our shape. Nobody likes losing, but I think the lads can take a lot from it.”