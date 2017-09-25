Formartine boss Paul thanks his boys after error

Formartine United player-manager Paul Lawson thanked his team mates for bailing him out as they came from behind to beat Turriff United 2-1 in the Scottish Cup first round.

A mistake from Lawson led to Scott Miller opening the scoring for Turra.

But the Pitmedden men turned it around with Stuart Smith equalising before Archie Macphee struck late on at North Lodge Park to send Formartine into the second round.

Lawson said: “I’m delighted to get through because before the game you just want to be in the next round and that’s what we did.

“My mistake led to the Turriff goal so I’ve got the boys to thank for bailing me out.

“One thing I said to the boys at half-time was that it was good character shown to keep going after falling behind.

“We had spoken before the game of how we don’t take advantage of set-pieces.

“But we equalised at one which is pleasing and we kept knocking on the door and had a good few chances and got there in the end.

“I can’t praise our lads highly enough and we fully deserved the win.”

Lawson also praised goalscorer Macphee and added: “He has taken this new role up front very well and he has been a massive player for us all season.

“He was a wee bit quiet on Saturday but he showed his quality by popping up in the last minute with the winner.”

Elsewhere, Deveronvale beat Hawick Royal Albert 3-1 at Princess Royal Park. A double from Robert Scott and a Lewis Dunbar strike got Vale over the line.

Keith won 2-0 at Gala Fairydean Rovers with James Brownie and Ryan Whelan on the scoresheet. Rothes drew 1-1 with Edusport Academy and Brora Rangers beat Girvan 5-0.