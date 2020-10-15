Formartine boss Paul Lawson says continuity has bred confidence as side gear up for Highland League Cup semi

Formartine United manager Paul Lawson is pleased with his squad as they prepare to get their season under way.

The Pitmedden side are in action against Rothes on Saturday in the semi-final of the Highland League Cup.

The winner of the behind-closed-doors contest will progress to next weekend’s final against either Brora Rangers or Buckie Thistle.

Every club has been hit in the pocket as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although it may have made signing new players more difficult for clubs, Lawson says it was never his intention to make wholesale changes at Formartine.

Jonny Smith has been signed with a deal for Ruari Fraser also set to be completed, while Cole Anderson and Max McGinlay have been promoted from the development squad.

Lawson said: “The boys have worked really hard. Pre-season games have been different. We’ve played Peterhead and Arbroath, but also some Junior sides as well.

“Everyone has had minutes. It was a concern about whether we would have enough games to get everyone the required minutes on the pitch, but we’ve managed that and overall I’m pleased and everyone is fighting for places, which is what we need.

“Our league performance last year (finishing sixth) wasn’t great and we want to improve on that.

“Some people might think I should have been making four or five signings, but it’s not something I wanted to do because I still believe we have a good squad.

“It’s up to the players to prove it, but the confidence is high starting the season.

“People might assume you have to sign players every summer. Don’t get me wrong, it’s nice to bring in a couple of new faces to freshen things up, but it’s not a case of going out and signing five or six players every year because I don’t think you get any continuity.”