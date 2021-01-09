Formartine boss Paul Lawson not surprised to see Scottish Cup tie delayed

Formartine United manager Paul Lawson was not surprised his side’s Scottish Cup tie with Annan Athletic was one of several to fall foul of the weather.

Following snow in the north-east and freezing temperature, an afternoon pitch inspection at North Lodge Park yesterday saw today’s second round game shelved. The teams will try again on Tuesday.

Lawson said: “We’d seen the weather the last couple of days, which hadn’t been ideal. It’s been a struggle, but we’d managed to get facilities and we’d prepared as best we can.

“At this time of the year, that’s always the risk. As disappointing as it is it’s part and parcel of it.”

Lawson added: “We’ll prepare again to go Tuesday and hopefully it goes ahead. You look at Brora, who are in a much worse situation than us with the game being called off a number of times.”

Formartine’s Highland League rivals Brora are yet to play their first round tie at Camelon. The tie was set to be played today, but was called off for the sixth time.

While Brora’s tie has been shifted to Monday, Formartine’s fellow north-east sides Huntly and Keith will also be trying to get their second round ties played on Tuesday night.

Huntly’s trip to League One Dumbarton and Keith’s meeting with Clyde at Broadwood both failed pitch inspections yesterday, alongside Nairn County v Montrose.

Meanwhile, Fraserburgh v Banks o’ Dee was among the Scottish Cup games awaiting a pitch inspection this morning to determine whether it go ahead today.