Formartine boss Lawson hopeful over extending McKeown deal

Formartine United player-manager Paul Lawson is hopeful of extending Craig McKeown’s contract.

The Pitmedden side are making plans for next season despite the uncertainty surrounding when football will resume.

Lawson, inset, has been talking to members of his squad who are out of contract.

Andrew Greig and Conor Gethins have both recently put pen to paper on extensions to remain at North Lodge Park.

Now Lawson is hoping to keep veteran defender McKeown at the club.

The 35-year-old former Clyde and Dundee stopper has been with Formartine since 2012 – apart from a six-month stint at Brora Rangers during the 2014-15 season.

During his time with United, McKeown has suffered two cruciate ligament injuries which ruled him out for two years until he made his comeback in 2017.

Since returning to fitness he’s helped the club win the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup for a second time, the Highland League Cup and the Aberdeenshire Shield. Now McKeown appears ready to extend his stay.

Boss Lawson said: “We’re talking to Craig about extending his contract and hoping to get that tied up soon.

“Craig is in a similar boat to Conor Gethins. We spoke to him earlier in the season and just because of the injury problems he’s had it wasn’t something he was ready to commit to.

“He wanted to see how he got on this season in terms of both performances and fitness.

“But like Conor he proved towards the end of the season he was getting back to his best.

“I think that gave Craig a little confidence boost and made him keen to play on.

“So hopefully we can get that sorted in the next wee while.”