Formartine boss Lawson claims pressure is off as Cove pay visit

Formartine United player-manager Paul Lawson insists there is no pressure on them going into tomorrow’s clash with Cove Rangers.

The Pitmedden team welcome Cove to North Lodge Park having won only one of their last nine meetings with the Aberdeen team.

Cove have made a blistering start to the season with 28 points from 30 in the Highland League to top the table. United are six points behind having played a game more.

Despite it still being early in the season, Lawson believes his team are out of contention to win the title, meaning the pressure is off his players.

He said: “I would say we are in a difficult position already.

“We have dropped points and I believe anybody who finishes above Cove will win the league, because I believe they are the team to beat.

“In a sense there’s no real pressure on us because I believe we’re out of the running.

“But things could change – football’s a funny game.

“It is important to build belief because they’ve got the Indian sign over us, so to speak.

“But there are a number of those games where we have been the better side – but Cove have taken their chances and punished our mistakes.

“That’s something we need to cut out and hopefully take advantage of any little sniff they give us.

“They’re a very good team with a back four who are hard to break down.

“We’re under no illusions about the task we are facing.

“But records are there to be broken and it’s something we need to start doing if we want to count ourselves as one of the top teams in the league.

“We need to beat the likes of Cove.”

Cove striker Mitch Megginson expects to face a different Formartine side with Lawson and Dons legend Russell Anderson taking charge of their third game at the club.

He said: “I think sometimes when a new manager comes in, it does change the mentality.

“Paul will have the way he wants to play so it may be slightly different, but we just have to focus on ourselves and do what we do best – move the ball and create chances.

“They’ve got some quality players but we’ve also played some quality teams in cup games this season and we’ve played Fraserburgh as well.

“But we know what they are like, they’ll be up there at the end of the season.

“Especially with the new management, the players will be looking to show off what they can do.”

Megginson does not read much into Cove’s good record against Formartine.

He added: “It’s a good record, but when you go into the game it’s never on your mind, you don’t think about it at all. We just have to play how we can play and we’re confident of beating anyone on our day.”