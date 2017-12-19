Formartine beat frost to win in Inverness

Formartine United player-manager Paul Lawson was delighted with their 3-1 victory at Clachnacuddin.

Goals from Wayne Mackintosh, Garry Wood and Craig McKeown secured the points with Fraser Robertson scoring for Clach.

Lawson said: “It was excellent, conditions weren’t great and we are thankful the game went ahead.

“The boys produced some very good stuff out there considering the condition of the pitch, and I felt we dominated the game pretty much from start to finish.”

Meanwhile, Inverurie Locos have signed defender Chris Herd from Turriff United.

The 27-year-old joins the Railwaymen on a contract until the summer of 2020 after leaving Turra, who he had been with since 2009.

Locos boss Neil Cooper said: “We’ve had Chris on our radar for some time and were close to bringing him here ahead of the season.

“I’ve said before that we should strengthen while strong and that’s what we’ve done here again.”

Herd added: “I’m relishing this new chapter in my career.”