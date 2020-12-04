Formartine aim to build on flying start to Highland League season

Dan Park insists Formartine United will not get ahead of themselves in the chase for top spot in the Highland League this season.

The Pitmedden side are one of at least six teams who could be in contention for the title this year, all of whom started the delayed league season with a win last Saturday.

Formartine got off the mark with a resounding 5-1 win at Turriff United, with Park opening his account. They face Lossiemouth at home tomorrow.

He said: “You just have to take it one game at a time. We want to tick off each game and come the end of the season, we want to be up there. We’re definitely capable of it.

“If we focus on what we’re good at then it will come together.

“It’s a bit of a strange season and the games against the top six teams are going to hold a lot more importance.

“Win those games and it does give you a better chance.

“We’ve got a good start, against teams we’re looking to be beating. Turriff was a tough test, even though we ended up winning quite comfortably, and we still had to do everything right.”

Park is also pleased the management team of Paul Lawson and Russell Anderson have opted to remain in charge for the new campaign.

After the Highland League Cup semi-final defeat to Rothes in October – in which Formartine led four minutes from time before losing in extra-time – Lawson hinted he would consider his own position, adding “the disappointments have been too often of late”.

But the former Ross County and Motherwell midfielder, aided by his assistant Anderson – an ex-Aberdeen captain – have taken the reins for their fourth season in charge at North Lodge Park.