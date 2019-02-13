Banks o’ Dee co-boss Forbes looking to set things straight in tonight’s Aberdeenshire Shield final

Banks o’ Dee co-boss Tommy Forbes says his side are “looking forward to the challenge” of ending their cup final hoodoo on Wednesday night as they take on Formartine United in the Aberdeenshire Shield final.

Juniors Dee, who have been in fine form in the Superleague, will be looking to set things straight at Balmoral Stadium, having lost in the final of the Shield in the past two seasons.

However, Forbes is still confident his side are well placed to cause an upset, stating: “We’re in really good form. We’ve won our last ten games pretty convincingly while playing some good fast attacking football and we’re scoring goals.”

“We’re looking forward to playing tonight because it’s a bonus as we’ve done well getting to the final.

“Getting to back-to-back finals is a good achievement for a junior team, but it would be nice to go and win one. I think we’ve definitely got a chance.”

Formartine United come into tonight’s game having lost in controversial fashion to local rivals Fraserburgh, a result that leaves them 10 points adrift of Highland League leaders Brora.

However, Forbes is fully aware of the credentials Paul Lawson’s side possess and admits his side will have to be on top form if they are to win.

He said: “They’re a good side so we know we’re going to have to defend at certain times of the game like we did against Fraserburgh.

“I thought we defended really well there. I think we’re all going to have to defend as well as we did that night, but we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Dee’s objective of winning the cup will have got even harder with the continued absence of influential pair Matt Robertson and Josh Winton.

Forbes said: “Matt Robertson is definitely out. We’ll miss him because he’s probably the best centre-back in the junior league.

“Josh Winton, our skipper, just had an operation last Monday, so he’ll be out for at least six weeks. It was a groin injury.

“We’ll miss Josh as well because he’s been influential for us in the last couple of years as captain as well, so those two are missing.”

However, Dee fans can take heart in the return of Kieran Heads and Ryan Hall from long-term injuries, however, they may not make the squad tonight.

Dee also remain hopeful that Alan White will return for the clash, having been suffering from a dead leg in training.