Football helping make Ferries a globetrotter

Scott Ferries says he is grateful football has allowed him to explore the world.

The Formartine United winger is off on another Australian adventure after joining Queensland National Premier League side Sunshine Coast.

Ferries returned to Scotland in December after playing for Casey Comets in Melbourne, but he is now back Down Under.

The 22-year-old, who has also had a spell playing in Florida, is delighted to be back in Australia.

Speaking from Queensland, Ferries told the Evening Express: “Football has been a great thing for me in terms of allowing me to see things that I would never have been able to see.

“I’ve met a lot of people and experienced different cultures and different countries and without football, I wouldn’t have been able to do.

“It’s something that I’m very grateful I’ve been able to do, particularly because I’m playing in this day and age where you are able to do.

“Thirty years ago you wouldn’t have been able to do what I have, so it’s something I’m grateful for.”

The Australian season starts this week and runs until September. Ferries’ visa lasts until April but he may try to stay with Sunshine Coast for longer and believes his previous spell in Melbourne will help him hit the ground running.

He added: “I had a few options when I was in Australia before and playing with Casey Comets in Melbourne.

“But before I came back to Scotland I had trained with them.

“And the area they are in is top class and the club were quite convincing in terms of what they offered me, so I decided it was the place for me.

“Going to Melbourne last year was a shock to the system to start with.

“But it means I knew what to expect this time with the culture difference and the difference in the dressing room.

“Now I’m prepared for it whereas in Melbourne it took four or five weeks to get used to the new dressing room environment and how they do things.”

Alongside playing for Sunshine Coast, Ferries is also planning on working as a coach and he also took time to thank Formartine for allowing him to take up the opportunity.

He said: “It’s a different standard to back home, the teams at this level in Australia are a lot younger.

“There are a lot of young players getting a chance and that means the game is played at a fast pace and a high tempo.

“There is less tactical stuff out in the games out here as well because of that.

“We train three times a week but I am going to get involved in some coaching as well.

“I want to get involved in it and I have time on my hands to do it.

“I’ve made a few friends out here and I know a few boys from England who are out here and run their own coaching company.

“A few of them played for England at youth level and they are good guys so I’m going to get involved with their company and help them grow it by coaching with them.

“Formartine have been brilliant. Since I signed for them I have had nothing but good words to say about the club.

“When I went to Melbourne I had just signed a two-year deal but they didn’t stand in my way and were really supportive.

“Then I came back and joined them again and they have allowed me to take this opportunity and I really appreciate what they have done for me.”