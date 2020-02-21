Focus key to Fraserburgh doubling up on Brora Rangers as Highland League reaches pivotal moment

Fraserburgh are the last Highland League side to beat Brora Rangers – and Paul Young wants them to be inspired by that victory as they look to make it a double tomorrow.

The Cattachs, who top the table, visit Bellslea tomorrow to face the Broch, the only side that can realistically challenge for the title.

Since the Buchan outfit won 1-0 at Dudgeon Park on October 12, Championship side Morton are the only team to defeat Brora – and that was in the Scottish Cup.

Midfielder Young scored the winner in the last meeting and hopes Fraserburgh can repeat the feat.

He said: “I think we need to take confidence from our win against Brora because there hasn’t been another team that’s won up there.

“We were very disciplined on the day, defended well, matched them and managed to nick a goal towards the end.

“I think that’s how you need to play against a team with Brora’s strength and that was a good result for us.

“I scored that day but it won’t matter who scores for us tomorrow – if we can put in a good performance hopefully we reap the rewards with a good result.”

Brora have bagged 90 goals in 24 league games this campaign and Young says Fraserburgh will need to be strong defensively if they are to get a positive result.

He added: “I think we’ll need to have good concentration and good communication defensively.

“We might need a little bit of luck as well, but hopefully we can keep them out.

“They’ve been free-scoring for the last few months and it would be great for us to keep a clean sheet.

“We have good defenders and a really strong squad all over the pitch.

“We have some top defenders as well as somebody like Willie West, who can play anywhere, and throughout the team we look strong.

“So hopefully if we keep our concentration and discipline, we can reap the rewards.”

Fraserburgh are currently fourth in the table and trail Brora by 17 points. But with the Broch having four games in hand, a title challenge can’t yet be discounted.

Young says Mark Cowie’s side aren’t thinking about that and are only focusing on tomorrow’s encounter, which is the first of 12 remaining fixtures.

Young said: “It’s difficult to look further forward because we’ve got some games to catch up on and some really difficult matches to come.

“I think it may be difficult to get close to Brora, even if we do get a good result tomorrow.

“But we just have to take each game as it comes and then see where we are as the weeks go by.

“Every game is massive for us if we want to mount a serious title challenge and that starts with this game.”