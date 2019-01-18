Jevan Anderson returns to Formartine United after trial with Joey Barton’s Fleetwood Town

Formartine United will welcome back defender Jevan Anderson for tomorrow’s game with Strathspey Thistle after a week on trial with Fleetwood Town.

The centre-back, who is the son of Pitmedden assistant manager and Aberdeen legend Russell Anderson, has been in Lancashire training with the English League One side.

Now the 18-year-old is back in the north-east and North Lodge Park boss Paul Lawson hopes Anderson will benefit from the stint with Joey Barton’s team.

Lawson said: “Jevan is back after being on trial with Fleetwood Town.

“He’s been training with them all week and it’s great for him.He’s back and should be ready to play tomorrow.

“It’s great for Jevan and it shows what can happen. He has dropped down to Highland League level and played a lot of games for us.

“He has done extremely well and it shows the opportunities that exist.

“Some people may think when you drop into the Highland League after leaving Aberdeen that he can’t move back up.

“But it shows if you get in the team and work hard there are opportunities.”

Anderson was training with Fleetwood’s first team and the Cod Army could yet try to sign him.

Tomorrow fourth-placed Formartine welcome Strathspey to North Lodge Park looking to keep up their good run of form.

After a 1-1 draw with the Jags in Grantown in September Lawson believes his team will need to be close to top form to take the points.

He said: “They are much-improved and that showed when we only managed a draw. It’s going to be difficult and we will need to be at our best to get the three points.

“Maybe we weren’t at our best when we played them last. That shows if you slacken off or aren’t up to it, you get punished.

“We will make that point to the players that we need to be at the top of our game if we want to win.”

However, if the wintry weather continues the game may be postponed. Elsewhere, Turriff host Brora at the Haughs.

Huntly welcome Lossiemouth to Christie Park, Deveronvale take on Rothes, Nairn play Buckie and Forres meet Clachnacuddin.