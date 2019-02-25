Five goals, five scorers as Cove thump Coasters

Cove Rangers boss John Sheran was pleased by his side’s routine 5-0 win over Lossiemouth at Grant Park.

The Granite City side stayed level on points with Highland League leaders Brora Rangers, having played two games less.

The Cattachs won 3-0 at home against Keith on Saturday.

There were five different goalscorers for Cove – Connor Scully, Ryan Strachan, Jordon Brown, Jamie Masson and Harry Milne.

This could provide the perfect backdrop to a crucial clash with Formartine United at North Lodge Park on Wednesday.

Brora meet Fort William at the same time, meaning any slip-ups will have a significant bearing on the title race.

Of the Lossie victory, Sheran said: “It was a good three points.

“We played well and took our chances. We had five different goalscorers, as well as great performances from the midfielders and defenders, so it was good.

“A clean sheet and a win always sets you up nicely.

“Formartine’s always a tough game.”

Meanwhile, Fraserburgh kept up their charge to be the best of the rest with a 4-1 win over Buckie Thistle at Victoria Park.

Scott Barbour opened the scoring for the visitors before Sam Robertson equalised for the Jags.

However, three more goals for the Broch made it comfortable.

Elsewhere, Deveronvale beat Fort William 6-0 at Princess Royal Park, while Huntly drew 1-1 with Clachnacuddin at Christie Park.

Nairn County beat visitors Strathspey 3-0 and Turriff United lost 4-2 to Forres Mechanics at the Haughs.