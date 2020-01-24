Aberdeenshire Shield final was dream for Fraserburgh’s Paul Campbell

For Fraserburgh frontman Paul Campbell, scoring the goals to help win a trophy was a dream realised.

The striker bagged a brace as the Broch defeated Inverurie Locos 3-1 in the final of the Aberdeenshire Shield.

It was the Buchan outfit’s second trophy success of the season after winning the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup in October.

Campbell was pleased to help make a difference with his contribution, saying: “One of the goals I set myself was to score in a cup final – so to get two is a dream, really.

“I’m absolutely delighted, especially with the first goal – it was a good finish at the end of a good run.

“The second one fell at my feet a little bit, but you take them all and I’m really chuffed to get those goals in a final.

“You couldn’t ask for a better start to the season to go and win both Aberdeenshire competitions.

“To do that is brilliant and we’re all delighted.

“It’s testament to the squad we’ve got just now that we’ve been able to achieve it.

“We’re really strong and we believe that every game we go into just now we will win and we need to keep that going.”

Campbell’s partnership in attack with Scott Barbour meant the Inverurie defence never had it easy on Wednesday.

Barbour was also on the scoresheet and Campbell added: “What a player Scott is. When he’s in form like that there’s no better striker than him in the league.

“He’s got it all – he can run all day and that energy that he brings helps me a lot.

“It allows me to stay more central and get myself in the box.

“Sometimes Scott’s work rate goes unnoticed, but what a performance it was in the final.

“We know what Scott can do and it was great to see him produce it in the final because he’s a top player.”

Tomorrow Fraserburgh return to action when Nairn County visit Bellslea in the Highland League.

The Broch are third in the table, nine points behind leaders Brora Rangers, but with two games in hand.

Campbell said: “That’s going to be a really tough game because Nairn are doing really well in the league.

“We want to keep things going in the league, we played in midweek, but we need to recover well and try to keep things going with another win.”

Elsewhere, Brora tackle Deveronvale, Keith host Huntly in the derby at Kynoch Park, Buckie Thistle travel to Fort William and Turriff United welcome Clachnacuddin to the Haughs.