Fifer Aidan Combe taking long way to top with Fraserburgh

Playing for Fraserburgh but working in Fife means Aidan Combe has been racking up the miles.

But the winger hopes in the future he will be able to help the Broch rack up the trophies.

Combe recently signed a new two-year contract to keep him at Bellslea until the summer of 2021.

And the 21-year-old winger hopes he can play a part in helping Fraserburgh to silverware success in the next couple of years.

Playing part-time in the Highland League is a big commitment for all the players. But Combe’s situation is different to most – he works as an apprentice electrical technician for Shell at a gas plant near Cowdenbeath, almost 150 miles away.

Due to his work commitments, he stays in Fife during the week and trains with Lowland League team Kelty Hearts. He then comes back to the north-east to play for Fraserburgh at weekends.

The miles he puts in don’t diminish his enjoyment of playing for the Broch, though. Combe said: “I’ve been pleased to sign a new contract and also be playing in the last few weeks.

“I’ve been working hard, trying to get myself going individually, but it’s the results of the team that matter.

“Last Saturday the result was a killer (4-3 home loss to Forres).

“There’s plenty of travelling involved with being down in Fife and coming up the road at weekends. But I’m looking to the future and I want to be here in the future.

“This is the club I want to play for and going forward, in years to come, we want to win the league and I want to be part of it, so we’ll see how we get on.”

After a year-and-a-half working in Fife, Combe is looking forward to completing his apprenticeship and possibly being able to come back and work in the north-east.

He added: “I’ve been based in Fife for my apprenticeship for the last year and a half.

“I’ve got another five months down there and hopefully I will be able to get back up the road after that.

“I’ll wait and see where it takes me but hopefully I can come back up and kick on.”

At Kelty, Combe is training under former Rangers and Scotland captain Barry Ferguson, who is manager at New Central Park.

Combe says the training is of a similar standard to Fraserburgh. He said: “I train with Kelty Hearts down in Fife and the set-up is maybe not the easiest but I get on with it.

“Kelty is a very similar standard to Fraserburgh, which is good.

“Kelty’s training is what you would expect, everything is very professional – just like it is at Fraserburgh.

“But it is just what you would expect from somebody like Barry and it’s the way it should be with short, sharp training.

“For me, the problem can be consistency in my performance but I just have to keep going and trying to improve.”