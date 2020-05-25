Former Banks o’ Dee and Keith defender back playing in Faroes after coronavirus shutdown gives insight into islands’ approach

The Faroe Islands were the first European league to return to action from the Covid-19 shutdown but are also now playing to crowds.

Former Banks o’ Dee and Keith defender Odmar Faero played in front of hundreds of fans at the weekend as the Faroes give hope to other footballing nations there is light at the end of the tunnel.

While the German Bundesliga received all the focus for starting nine days ago, the Faroes were up and running a week earlier.

Faero, who plays for top-flight Klaksvikar Itrottarfelag, said: “We are thankful we are able to start again in the Faroes. We are very lucky as we have no cases of coronavirus at the moment.

“We have had a total of 187 cases and everyone who has had it is well again. There have been no deaths.

“In conjunction with the government and the football association, they decided to start the season.

“The first weekend we were not allowed to have any spectators.

“It was strange as it was a home match and we would have anticipated more than 1,000 people.

“For the second match, they lessened the restrictions even more, so we are allowed to have fans and there were a couple of hundred.

“The government have issued some guidelines where they recommend supporters keep at least one metre from one another.

“Those that travel to the game together must also stay together and remain in groups.

“Every second seat in the ground was sectioned off so no one could sit directly next to each other and a metre distance be maintained.”

Capped 29 times by the Faroe Islands, the defender has gone from winning the SuperLeague title with Aberdeen junior side Banks o’ Dee to facing world giants like Spain and Portugal at international level.

Faroe Islands football was set to start in April, but was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Faero said: “We played one match, the Charity Shield at the end of March, which we won against the Faroe Islands cup-winning side.

“The week after that the lockdown was imposed.

“When we returned to training it was in groups of four or five.

“No showering was allowed at the stadium and we took our own clothes home and washed them.

“A couple of weeks later we went up to 10 players at a time.

“Then when the initiation of the league was announced, we had two or three weeks where the whole team was allowed to train together.”

Klaksvikar Itrottarfelag are defending league champions and secured a spot in the Champions League first qualifying round – which also includes Celtic.

Odmar said: “I have had no tests done. If I was experiencing symptoms, and a few players in the team had experienced symptoms, we have been able to get a test done either the same day or the next.

“Once a player has taken a test they are put in quarantine, which is a rule the manager enforced to separate them from the team.

“Once they get the result, if it is negative, they resume training.

“Every result so far has been negative.”