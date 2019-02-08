Family affair for Formartine’s Norris in Broch

Aaron Norris is hoping Formartine United can beat Fraserburgh tomorrow to boost their challenge at the top of table and earn him family bragging rights.

The Pitmedden team visit Bellslea with a win leapfrogging them above the Broch into third in the Highland League.

Midfielder Norris, who is on-loan from Peterhead, is keen to do that as United aim to keep pressure on the top two of Cove and Brora.

But with his Dad Kevin playing for the Broch for 14 years, during which he won the Highland League, and younger brother Liam now playing for Fraserburgh, bragging rights are also at stake for Norris.

The 21-year-old said: “It’s a massive game with Fraserburgh dropping points in their last game. It gives us a chance to pass them in the table and gives us a better opportunity to catch leaders Cove.

“I think if we keep playing the way we have been we will put ourselves in a really good position to contest for the league.

“For me, I see it as another game. We have one goal and that’s to win the game.

“I know the Broch lads pretty well, growing up with my dad being there for 14 years, and I’ve trained with them when I was without a team due to my injury when I was released from Aberdeen.

“But all that matters is that we win the game and secure three points, but I think winning will give me some bragging rights against my little brother.”

Meanwhile, Fraserburgh defender Marc Dickson has emphasised the need for the team to seize points.

He said: “If we want to finish third then maybe this game is a must-win. But every game is a must-win at this club. We want to win every game and try to finish high up the league.

“That is easier said than done but if you can beat teams round about you like Formartine and Inverurie then it helps you in trying to get a high finish.

“It will be a tough game because on their day they are as good as any side in the league.

“They have players who have played at a high level throughout their careers and we’ll need to be at the top of our game to get something.”

Dickson has been bothered by some niggling injuries of late and added: “I’ve still got some niggles, but I’m all right and the physio has been good with me.

“It can be difficult with niggles, I think it’s worse as you get older and I’m fortunate I haven’t had many serious injuries in my career.

“So it’s just about trying to manage it as best you can.”