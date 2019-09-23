‘Excellent’ Formartine United ease past Turra

Player-manager Paul Lawson praised clinical Formartine United after beating Turriff United 5-1 in the Scottish Cup first round.

The Pitmedden men hit the front through new signing Darryn Kelly, Garry Wood and Scott Lisle’s penalty.

Turra responded early in the second period through Angus Grant’s spot-kick before a Lewis Buxton own goal and Gary McGowan’s effort made it five and Owen Kinsella was sent off for the hosts.

Lawson said: “We were excellent, we’d won 1-0 at Turriff 10 days ago when it should have been more. On Saturday we took our chances well and I was really pleased with the overall performance.

“It was disappointing to lose a goal, but fortunately it didn’t affect the result.

“It was great for Darryn to come in and score. He settled in well alongside Michael Clark at centre-back.”

Turra boss Kris Hunter said: “We gifted Formartine the first two goals and that gave them the momentum.

“Then they got a penalty which we didn’t think was a penalty and that’s 3-0.

“It’s very difficult after that, but we got a goal back early in the second half, but we conceded two bad goals.

“It’s disappointing for us.”