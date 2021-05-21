Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup will be played to a finish in July

Last season’s Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup will be played to completion in July.

The Aberdeenshire District Football Association committee held its AGM on Thursday, where it was agreed the clubs still involved would press ahead to play the outstanding matches.

The previous rounds of the competition had taken place prior to the suspension of all non-league football in January.

The remaining four fixtures will be played during a nine-day period between July 10 and July 18.

Buckie Thistle’s quarter final tie against Aberdeen is still to go ahead, with the winners facing Formartine United away in the last four.

Keith will host tournament holders Fraserburgh in the other semi-final tie for a place in the final.

ADFA secretary Willie Young said: “I am grateful to the management committee for agreeing to move forward and complete the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup for season 2020/21.

“There are some cracking ties still to be played and hopefully by the time we come round to early July spectators will be allowed back into stadiums to watch professional football.

“The Association as always is indebted to the Evening Express for sponsoring the competition and come August we will start the competition all over again for the 2021/22 winner.”

Following the AGM, Fraserburgh chairman Finaly Noble was appointed president of the ADFA, with Inverurie Locos’ Barry Gibb elected as senior vice-president and Peterhead’s Martin Johnston the junior vice-president.

Outstanding Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup fixtures:

Quarter-final

Buckie Thistle v Aberdeen

Semi-final

Keith v Fraserburgh

Formartine United v Buckie Thistle/Aberdeen

Final

To be confirmed