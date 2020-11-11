Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup to get under way this weekend with clash between Banks o’ Dee and Buckie Thistle

The Aberdeenshire and District Football Association said they are “delighted” a date has finally been set to begin this season’s Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup.

The historic tourney, which sees the victorious team awarded one of the oldest and most impressive trophies in global football, will begin this weekend.

A draw for the competition – which has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic – was made at the Evening Express’ Marischal Square offices earlier in the year.

Willie Young, secretary of the ADFA, said: “With Covid-19 having such an effect on football within the north-east, the association is delighted to be getting the first two rounds of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup under way this weekend.

“With the Scottish Highland Football League not yet started and the juniors only playing friendlies, it is fantastic to see competitive senior football back being played.”

The Shire Cup will give Highland sides valuable competitive action ahead of the league, which has also been disrupted, finally returning on November 28. Some of the Aberdeenshire-based teams haven’t played a competitive fixture since March.

Garry Farquhar, president of the ADFA, said: “I am pleased that the 124th Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup is getting under way this weekend.

“It is a pity that there will be no fans allowed to see the matches. There are some cracking ties with new entrants Dyce Juniors making their competitive debut at Deveronvale.

“Once again, we are indebted to the Evening Express for their sponsorship and I am positive north-east football fans will keep up to date on how their team is doing by reading the match reports in the Evening Express.”

The opening Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup fixtures are as follows:

First round ties

Saturday November 14 (3pm)

Banks o’ Dee v Buckie Thistle at Spain Park, Aberdeen

Tuesday November 17 (8pm)

Deveronvale v Dyce Juniors at Princess Royal Park, Banff

Inverurie Loco Works v Turriff United at Harlaw Park, Inverurie

Quarter-final ties

Saturday November 21 (3pm)

Dyce Juniors or Deveronvale v Formartine United at venue TBC

Keith v Huntly at Kynoch Park, Keith

Fraserburgh v Inverurie Loco Works at Bellslea Park, Fraserburgh

Wednesday November 25 (8pm)

Banks o’ Dee or Buckie Thistle v Aberdeen at venue TBC