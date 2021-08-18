Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh beat Aberdeen University 6-0; Dane Ballard penalty sees Deveronvale defeat Dyce

Highland League heavyweights Fraserburgh eased into the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi-finals with a 6-0 victory over Junior side Aberdeen University.

The Broch netted after five minutes through Sean Butcher, who turned Paul Campbell’s cross past Aberdeen Uni keeper Charlie Leet into the bottom left corner.

Butcher would score again three minutes later after Campbell’s effort was blocked.

Willie West added a third from Gary Harris’ cross before half-time, with Campbell getting himself on the scoresheet on 55 minutes.

Ryan Sargent netted three minutes later from close range to make it 5-0 Fraserburgh, with the Broch getting their sixth via Harris with one minute to play.

The Broch move on to another Bellslea tie in the semi-finals, where they will meet Banks o’ Dee.

Elsewhere, Highland League Deveronvale battled past Dyce Juniors at Princess Royal Park thanks to a 72nd-minute Dane Ballard penalty.

The Vale will play the winner of the postponed clash between Formartine United and Huntly in the last four.