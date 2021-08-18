Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Sport / Football / Highland League

Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup: Fraserburgh beat Aberdeen University 6-0; Dane Ballard penalty sees Deveronvale defeat Dyce

By Ryan Cryle
18/08/2021, 10:10 pm
Sean Butcher scored two for the Broch.
Highland League heavyweights Fraserburgh eased into the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup semi-finals with a 6-0 victory over Junior side Aberdeen University.

The Broch netted after five minutes through Sean Butcher, who turned Paul Campbell’s cross past Aberdeen Uni keeper Charlie Leet into the bottom left corner.

Butcher would score again three minutes later after Campbell’s effort was blocked.

Willie West added a third from Gary Harris’ cross before half-time, with Campbell getting himself on the scoresheet on 55 minutes.

Ryan Sargent netted three minutes later from close range to make it 5-0 Fraserburgh, with the Broch getting their sixth via Harris with one minute to play.

The Broch move on to another Bellslea tie in the semi-finals, where they will meet Banks o’ Dee.

Elsewhere, Highland League Deveronvale battled past Dyce Juniors at Princess Royal Park thanks to a 72nd-minute Dane Ballard penalty.

The Vale will play the winner of the postponed clash between Formartine United and Huntly in the last four.

