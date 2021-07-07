Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final pushed back until August

The final of the 2020-21 Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final has been pushed back until next month.

The decision has been taken by the Aberdeenshire and District Football Association (ADFA) in the hope that it will allow a larger crowd to attend.

Initially when the conclusion of the competition was rescheduled having been carried over from last season the final was set to be played on July 17 or 18.

But with Covid-19 restrictions set to be lifted from August 9 and full crowds able to return, the ADFA have decided to delay the final.

Association secretary Willie Young said: “The office bearers looked at the situation and it could have been played on July 17 or 18.

“But that would have meant that crowds would have been restricted.

“Therefore, looking at it, it was best on the basis of what Jason Leitch said that he thinks people will be allowed back into stadiums in greater numbers after August 9.

“So it makes sense for us to delay the final and allow the public to get back in and watch football.

“The Aberdeenshire Cup is a great competition and I’m sure whoever is in the final their supporters will want to see it, rather than being limited to 500 or people having to watch online, because you can’t beat live football.

“Fraserburgh, Keith, Formartine United, Buckie Thistle and Aberdeen all have big supports who like to watch football live.

“So rather than limit it to 500 people, it made sense to hold our horses and see if we can play it after August 9.

“Hopefully that will allow the people who want to attend to do so for what should be a great final regardless of who is involved.”

On Saturday Keith host Fraserburgh at Kynoch Park in the first Shire Cup semi-final.

The outstanding quarter-final tie between Buckie Thistle and Aberdeen will also be played on Saturday at Victoria Park with the winner meeting Formartine United in the second semi-final next Wednesday at North Lodge Park.