Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final between Fraserburgh and Formartine to be played at Harlaw Park

The Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final for 2020/21 will take place at Inverurie Locos’ Harlaw Park.

Following confirmation last season’s long-delayed showpiece will be contested between Formatine United and Fraserburgh, the Aberdeen and District Football Association (ADFA) has confirmed the match will take place on Wednesday July 28 at the home of the Garioch club, with an 8pm kick-off.

As a result, matches in the first round of the 2021/22 Shire Cup scheduled for that night have been postponed until August 3 and 4.

ADFA secretary Willie Young said: “The association is grateful to Inverurie Loco Works FC for hosting the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup final next Wednesday and we are hopeful that the game will generate a healthy crowd for what appears to be on paper two cracking sides competing for this prestigious trophy.

“Due to Covid restrictions, the north-east public has been starved of its healthy diet of competitive football, however, that is about to change with the public having an opportunity to watch Formartine United FC and Fraserburgh FC battle it out for the first trophy of the season.”

The line-up for the 20/21 final was confirmed yesterday, with the Broch beating Keith 4-1 at Kynoch Park to set up their clash with the Pitmedden men.