Sport / Football / Highland League

Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup clash between Formartine United and Huntly off due to Covid case in Black and Golds squad

By Ryan Cryle
17/08/2021, 9:26 am
Christie Park, Huntly. Picture by Chris Sumner
Christie Park, Huntly. Picture by Chris Sumner

Wednesday’s Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup tie between Formartine United and Huntly has been postponed due to a Covid case in the Black and Golds camp.

A Huntly statement said: “One player in our first team squad has tested positive for Covid earlier this evening.

“This has resulted in the Aberdeenshire Cup quarter-final against Formartine United being postponed.

“The SFA will carry out the relevant Test and Trace investigations and until this is completed we will not know if there will be any further games affected.”