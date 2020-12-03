Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup: Andy Roddie happy to beat Huntly in front of Keith fans

Keith boss Andy Roddie was delighted to get his first win in charge in front of fans as the Maroons progressed to the semi-final of the Evening Express Aberdeenshire Cup by beating Huntly.

Keith defeated local rivals Huntly 3-1 at Kynoch Park in front of around 100 supporters to set up a last-four clash with Shire Cup holders Fraserburgh.

Roddie and assistant Tommy Wilson took charge of the Moray side last month following Dean Donaldson’s departure.

Roddie said: “It was a great performance and an even better result. It gets us through to the semi-finals and it’s one of those where you’ve got a few games and a chance of a trophy.

“The guys worked their socks off because we came under pressure in the last 10 or 15 minutes but we managed to hold out.

“It’s good to get that monkey off the back and get that first win for myself and Tommy.

“It was great for the players to see the fans there because the players have put up with a lot playing with no fans.

“So it’s good to have some fans in and the players appreciated it and played well in front of them scoring three good goals.

“We want the fans to want to come and watch us. Myself and Tommy want to play a good brand of football and over time we’ll build a good squad that plays good attractive football.”

Roddie also hailed the display of Keith captain and club record scorer Cammy Keith, who bagged a brace in the victory over Huntly.

He added: “Cammy is a goalscoring machine, he did it again for us tonight and it’s fantastic to see him still doing for us.

“He’s a big player for us and he’s got good experience, so he doesn’t have to do too much running, although he did show a lot of energy and good movement against Huntly.”

Keith hit the front on six minutes with the skipper’s precise through ball perfect for Michael Selfridge to beat Huntly goalie Euan Storrier.

And they doubled their advantage five minutes into the second half with Keith netting from the penalty spot after Logan Johnstone handled a James Brownie cross.

Keith got his second and his side’s third on 75 minutes, turning home an Andrew MacAskill free-kick from close range. Reece McKeown pulled one back for Huntly from 18 yards a minute later, but it was too little too late.

Huntly boss Allan Hale, a recent appointment like Keith gaffer Roddie, said: “It was frustrating because we didn’t turn up until the start of the second half and against a team of Keith’s quality and in a quarter-final you can’t afford to do that. I don’t think it was a penalty.

“I think Logan’s arms were tucked into his body, but the referee has given it, so we’ve got to accept it.”